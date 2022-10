Bopanna and Middelkoop in semifinals in Antwerp

Indian Rohan Bopanna reacts next to Dutch Matwe Middelkoop during men’s doubles ATP European Open Tennis tournament match against Belgian Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in Antwerp on October 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Second seeds, Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop, sailed into the doubles semifinals with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Daniel Evans and Jonny O’Mara in the €725,540 ATP tennis tournament in Antwerp, Belgium, on Thursday.

In the €115,000 WTA event in Rouen, France, Ankita Raina and Rosale van der Hoek went fighting 7-10 in the super tie-break agains thte top seeds Natela Dzalamidze and Kamila Rakhimova in the doubles quarterfinals.

The results:

€725,540 ATP, Antwerp, Belgium

Doubles (quarterfinals): Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna bt Daniel Evans & Jonny O’Mara (GBR) 6-4, 6-1; Pre-quarterfinals: Middelkoop & Bopanna bt Sander Gille & Joran Vliegen (Bel) 3-6, 7-6(5), [10-4].

$159,360 Challenger, Busan, Korea

Doubles (quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Seong-chan Hong & Sanhui Shin (Kor) 6-2, 6-7(0), [10-6].

€115,000 WTA, Rouen, France

Doubles (quarterfinals): Natela Dzalamidze (Geo) & Kamilla Rakhimova bt Rosalie van der HOek (Ned) & Ankita Raina 3-6, 6-3, [10-7].

$53,120 Challenger, Ambato, Ecuador

Doubles (quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan w.o. Andreas Andrade (Ecu & Tristan McCormick (USA); Pre-quarterfinals: Balaji & Jeevan bt Cayetano March (Ecu) & Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva (Bra) 6-2, 7-6(3).

$53,120 Challenger, Coquimbo, Chile

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Andra Collarini (Arg) bt Sumit Nagal 6-2, 6-1.

$25,000 ITF men, Harlingen, USA

Singles (first round): Martin Damm jr (USA) bt Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-3, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Hady Habib bt Niki Poonacha 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-3.

$60,000 ITF women, Macon, USA

Singles (first round): Emma Navarro (USA) bt Riya Bhatia 6-3, 6-0.