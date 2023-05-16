Bopanna and Ebden bow out in second round in Rome

May 16, 2023 05:41 am | Updated 05:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

Rohan Bopanna, seeded seventh with Matthew Ebden of Australia was beaten 2-6, 7-6(8), [12-10] by Alex de Minaur and Jason Kubler in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €8,637,966 ATP tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on Monday.

The Indo-Aussie pair did not face a single breakpoint in the whole match. The duo converted two of three breakpoints. In the battle of wits that lasted nearly two hours Bopanna and Ebden won more points 77 to 69, but the all-Aussie pair won the points that made the difference.

The second round exit fetched 90 ATP points and €29,300 for the Indo-Aussie pair, which has won two titles so far this season, in Doha and Indian Wells.

In the $115,000 WTA event in Florence, Italy, Ankita Raina beat Susan Bandecchi of Switzerland 7-6(3), 6-2 in the second and final qualifying round to make the main draw.

The results:

€8,637,966 ATP, Rome, Italy

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alex de Minaur & Jason Kubler (Aus) bt Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) 2-6, 7-6(8), 12-10].

$115,000 WTA, Florence, Italy

Qualifying singles (second and final round): Ankita Raina bt Susan Bandecchi (Sui) 7-6(3), 6-2.

= = = EOM