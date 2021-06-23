Tennis

Bopanna and Divij in quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan beat British wild cards Alastair Gray and Luke Johnson 7-5, 6-3 in the doubles first round of the €609,065 ATP tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

The results:

First round: €609,065 ATP, Eastbourne, Britain: Rohan Bopanna & Divij Sharan bt Alastair Gray & Luke Johnson 7-5, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Julian Cash & Mark Whitehouse (GBr) bt Rinky Hijikata (Aus) & Siddhant Banthia 7-6(2), 1-6, [10-3].

Women: Tara Malik (USA) bt Humera Baharmus 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: Sarah Lisa Aubertin (Tun) & Midori Castillo Meza (Mex) bt Arina Solomatina (Rus) & Humera Baharmus 6-2, 6-4.


