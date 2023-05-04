ADVERTISEMENT

Indian girls beat Vietnam, to meet New Zealand

May 04, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

In the match for the nine-12th places, India will play New Zealand.

Sports Bureau

India defeated Vietnam 2-0 in the play-off match for minor placings in the Asia-Oceania Junior Billie Jean King Cup under-16 girls tennis tournament in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Thursday. In the match for the nine-12th places, India will play New Zealand.

Host Kazakhstan, Australia, Korea and Japan reached the semifinals, beating Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Uzbekistan and Thailand respectively.

The results:

Play-off 9-16: India bt Vietnam 2-0 (Sejal Bhutada bt Bao Ngan Ngo 6-3, 4-6, [10-3]; Asmi Adkar bt Hong Hanh Ngo 6-3, 6-3).

