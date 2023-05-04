HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian girls beat Vietnam, to meet New Zealand

In the match for the nine-12th places, India will play New Zealand.

May 04, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

Sports Bureau

India defeated Vietnam 2-0 in the play-off match for minor placings in the Asia-Oceania Junior Billie Jean King Cup under-16 girls tennis tournament in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Thursday. In the match for the nine-12th places, India will play New Zealand.

Host Kazakhstan, Australia, Korea and Japan reached the semifinals, beating Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Uzbekistan and Thailand respectively.

The results:

Play-off 9-16: India bt Vietnam 2-0 (Sejal Bhutada bt Bao Ngan Ngo 6-3, 4-6, [10-3]; Asmi Adkar bt Hong Hanh Ngo 6-3, 6-3).

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.