Bhupathi’s take

India Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi defended his decision to pick Rohan Bopanna ahead of Leander Paes, saying the former poses a bigger threat on the court.

“The conditions are quick here. Rohan has been serving well, and seeing the ball well. He has had a good start to the year,” said Bhupathi. He hinted that Paes could have been selected if he had practised with the squad right from the start of the camp. “These boys have been here since Sunday. Sriram Balaji and Rohan Bopanna have been playing a lot of sets together,” said Bhupathi.

“Unfortunately for Leander, yesterday was his first day. He played three games before it started raining. Doubles in Davis Cup is always a high-stress situation, so throwing Leander and Balaji in would have been a roll of the dice for me.”

But when reminded that he himself had turned up on a Wednesday for many a tie during his playing days, Bhupathi said: “I think every captain has a different style. I run the team the way I think it should be run. I think that 25 years of experience should give me the ability to do so.”

This is not the end of the road for Paes, Bhupathi insisted. “His being on the team is invaluable in terms of experience and energy.”

Meanwhile, former captain Anand Amritraj said: “I feel both [Mahesh and Leander] played it wrong here. Leander should have been told earlier. I find it hard to believe that it [decision] was done late on Wednesday. It should have been made earlier. And Leander too should have asked for clarity before landing.”