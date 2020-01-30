Bhatt packs off Gao Mai

Rudra Himendu Bhatt defeated top seed Gao Mai of China 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to set up a semifinal against Aman Dahiya in the ITF grade-5 junior tennis tournament at the Indore Tennis Club on Thursday.

The other semifinal will be between Denim Yadav and Dhruv Tangri.

In the girls’ section, Akanksha Nitture continued with her good run and beat the third seed Rufaro Magarira of Zimbabwe 6-3, 6-3. She will play the second seed Reshma Maruri in the semifinals.

Top seed Sanjana Sirimalla will play Suhitha Maruri in the other semifinal.

The results (quarterfinals): Boys: Rudra Himendu Bhatt bt Gao Mai (Chn) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Aman Dahiya bt chetan Prashant Gadiyar 6-4, 6-1; Denim Yadav bt Sanjith Devineni (US) 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-4; Dhruv Tangri bt Arnav Pathange 7-6(4), 6-4.

Girls: Sanjana Sirimalla bt Saina Deshpande (US) 6-4, 6-1; Suhitha Maruri bt Riya Uboveja 6-4, 6-2; Akanksha Nitture bt Rufaro Magarira (Zim) 6-3, 6-3; Reshma Maruri bt Hetvee Chaudhari 6-2, 6-1.