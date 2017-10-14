Bhambri & Sharan lose in final

Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan lost 6-4, 6-2 to second seeds Hans Podlipnik-Castillo and Andrei Vasilevski in the $150,000 Challenger here on Friday.

In the $25,000 ITF women’s event in Cherboug-en-Cotentin, France, Karman Kaur Thandi and Samantha Murray made the final beating Karen Barritza and Sarah Beth Grey 6-2, 3-6, [10-7].

Other results:

$25,000 Futures, Lagos: Semifinals: Stephan Fransen (Ned) bt Aryan Goveas 6-4, 6-4. Quarterfinals: Aryan Goveas bt Iliija Vucic (Srb) 7-6(6), 6-0.

$15,000 ITF women, Colombo: Second round: Rutuja Bhosale bt Barbora Miklova (Cze) 6-0, 4-1 retired; Ye Xin Ma (Chn) bt Nidhi Chilumula 6-4, 6-0. First round: Rishika Sunkara bt Jennifer Luikham 6-1, 6-1; Y. Pranjala bt Angelique Svinos (Aus) 6-1, 6-1.