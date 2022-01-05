Bhambri gets direct entry

PUNE

05 January 2022 05:22 IST

India’s Yuki Bhambri received a direct entry into the men’s singles main draw of the Tata Open Maharashtra, which will see some of the top players vying for honours here from January 31.

The 29-year-old is currently preparing for the Australian Open after recovering from an injury and will kick start his campaign with a protected ranking at the prestigious event which is making a return after a COVID-19 induced break.

World No. 18 Aslan Karatsev and defending champion Jiri Vesely will also be seen in action alongside seven other top-100 players as South Asia’s only ATP Tour tournament gears up for a much-awaited comeback at the Balewadi Stadium.

With a stiff cut-off at 149, the ATP 250 event will also see the participation of some of the experienced names as well as promising young guns such as Australia’s John Millman, Portugal’s Joao Sousa and teenage sensation Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.

Among others, Egor Gerasimov, Ricardas Berankis, World No. 49 James Duckworth and Italian star Stefano Travaglia, who clinched his first ATP challenger title in Sibiu recently, will also make a return.