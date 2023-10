October 29, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Yuki Bhambri and Julian Cash of Britain beat top seeds Robert Galloway (Britain) and Albano Olivetti (France) 6-7(5), 6-3, [10-5] in the doubles final of the €118,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Brest, France, on Sunday.

It was the third Challenger title of the season for the 31-year-old Yuki who had also won the Tour title in Mallorca.

The champion team collected 100 ATP points and €6,845. The runner-up team collected 60 points and €4,050.

