Bhambri bows out

Qualifier Yuki Bhambri stretched the 59th-ranked Slovenian Aljaz Bedene before losing 6-3, 1-6, 4-6 in the first round of the $2,048,855 ATP tennis tournament in Dubai on Monday.

Bhambri, playing in his third tournament after returning from a two-year break owing to injury, won 10 ATP points for making it to the main draw and also collected $13,300.

After competing in the ATP Tour event in Singapore on a protected ranking, Bhambri clinched the doubles title with Saketh Myneni in the $15,000 ITF tournament in Lucknow before flying out to Dubai. He beat Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan to qualify for the main draw.

The result: $2,048,855 ATP, Dubai: Singles (first round): Aljaz Bedene (Slo) bt Yuki Bhambri 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.