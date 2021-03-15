Bhambri bows out

Qualifier Yuki Bhambri stretched the 59th-ranked Slovenian Aljaz Bedene before losing 6-3, 1-6, 4-6 in the first round of the $2,048,855 ATP tennis tournament in Dubai on Monday.
Bhambri, playing in his third tournament after returning from a two-year break owing to injury, won 10 ATP points for making it to the main draw and also collected $13,300.
After competing in the ATP Tour event in Singapore on a protected ranking, Bhambri clinched the doubles title with Saketh Myneni in the $15,000 ITF tournament in Lucknow before flying out to Dubai. He beat Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan to qualify for the main draw.
The result: $2,048,855 ATP, Dubai: Singles (first round): Aljaz Bedene (Slo) bt Yuki Bhambri 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath