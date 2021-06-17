Tennis

Berrettini ends Murray’s comeback

Dominant: Top seed Matteo Berrettini was ruthless in his win over Andy Murray at the Queen’s Club tournament.  

Andy Murray’s grasscourt return was cut short in brutal fashion at Queen’s Club as Italian top seed Matteo Berrettini dished out a 6-3, 6-3 defeat to the five-time winner on Thursday.

Berrettini’s huge first serve and forehand did most of the damage but the Italian also showed plenty of silky touch on the slick lawns to register his first career win over Murray. “I did not play very well,” said Murray, adding that just being back on court was not a barometer of success for him.

In another match, second seed Denis Shapovalov beat defending champion Feliciano Lopez 6-2, 6-3.

Third seed Alexander Zverev was bounced out by France’s Ugo Humbert 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-3 in the Halle Open pre-quarterfinals.


