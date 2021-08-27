Berrettini and Zverev in Djokovic’s half

Osaka drawn with Sabalenka, Barty with Swiatek and Pliskova

Novak Djokovic could face a Wimbledon final rematch with Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the US Open quarterfinal and meet Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in the semifinals during his bid to complete a calendar Slam at New York.

In the draw released on Thursday by the USTA, the 34-year-old Serbian has a tricky fourth round match against Australia’s Alex de Minaur. The other half of the draw had second seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia, third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and sixth seed Andrey Rublev of Russai. Tsitsipas and Rublev could meet in the quarterfinals.

In the women’s section, defending champion Naomi Osaka is likely to meet second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal.

Osaka, seeded third, could meet sixth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the quarterfinal.

The other half of the draw features top seed Barty, coming off a second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July, facing a possible quarterfinal against Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek.