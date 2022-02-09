Tennis

Bengaluru Open | Three seeds exit in the second round

Easily done: Chun-hsin took out Grenier in straight sets.  

It was a day of upsets at the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger on Wednesday as three of the top-five seeds lost in the second round.

While Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo defeated third seeded Australian Aleksandar Vukic 7-5, 6-3, Chun-hsin Tseng of Chinese Taipei sent fourth seeded Frenchman Hugo Grenier packing, 6-1, 6-4. Belgian Kimmer Coppejans ousted fifth seed Turk Altug Celikbilek 7-6(12), 6-3.

In doubles, the Indian pairs of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan-Purav Raja, Saketh Myneni- Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sriram Balaji-Vishnu Vardhan progressed to the last eight, joining the Yuki Bhambri-Divij Sharan combine.

The results (second round):

Borna Gojo (Cro) bt Aleksandar Vukic (Aus) 7-5, 6-3; Chun-hsin Tseng (Tpe) bt Hugo Grenier 6-1, 6-4; Kimmer Coppejans (Bel) bt Altug Celikbilek (Tur) 7-6(12), 6-3; Gabriel Decamps (Bra) bt Gian Marco Moroni (Ita) 6-2, 5-7, 7-6(3).

Doubles: Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Purav Raja bt Gojo & Dimitar Kuzmanov (Bul) 6-4, 6-7(2), [10-8]; Saketh Myneni & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Markos Kalovelonis (Gre) & Toshihide Matsui (Jpn) 6-3, 6-3; Sriram Balaji & Vishnu Vardhan bt Mathias Bourgue (Fra) & Kimmer Coppejans (Bel) 4-6, 6-4, [10-3].


