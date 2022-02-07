Bengaluru Open | Myneni sent packing

BENGALURU

07 February 2022 22:58 IST

Khade makes it to main draw; Sasikumar falls in last qualifiying

India’s Saketh Myneni was sent packing 6-1, 6-1 by Italy’s Gian Marco Moroni in the opening round of the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger tournament on Monday.

The 34-year-old, who was a finalist in 2018 and was handed a wildcard for the ongoing edition, was never in the match, losing in just 58 minutes.

Also on the day, India’s Arjun Kadhe made it through the singles qualifying to secure a spot in the main draw.

Advertising

Advertising

The 28-year-old, who is ranked 778 in the world, defeated Alexander Erler of Austria 6-3, 6-4 in the final round.

Elsewhere, Sasikumar Mukund fell at the last qualifying stage, losing to Croatia’s Borna Gojo 3-6, 2-6.

The results (Indians unless specified, first round): Gian Marco Moroni (Ita) bt Saketh Myneni 6-1, 6-1; Aleksandar Vukic (Aus) bt Jason Kubler (Aus) 7-5, 6-4; Hugo Grenier (Fra) bt Vit Kopriva (Cze) 6-1, 2-6, 6-4; Chun-hsin Tseng (Tpe) bt Jay Clarke (GBR) 6-3, 6-1; Kimmer Coppejans (Bel) bt Marc Polmans (Aus) 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Qualifying (final round): Borna Gojo (Cro) bt Mukund Sasikumar 6-3, 6-2; Arjun Kadhe bt Alexander Erler (Aut) 6-3, 6-4.