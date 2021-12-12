Tennis

Batyutenko, Saito win junior tennis championship

Saito and Batyutenko won in contrasting styles in the final. Photo: Special Arrangement  

Max Batyutenko of Kazakhstan and Sara Saito of Japan won the boys’ and girls’ titles in the Aryan Pumps ITF Asian junior tennis championship at the Deccan Gymkhana on Saturday.

Fifth seed Batyutenko outplayed Saheb Sodhi 6-2, 6-1 for the boys’ crown. The 300 points from the tournament would help the Kazakh get into the top-100 and gain entry into the Australian Open junior event. Saheb revealed that he could not bear with the pain on his right shoulder as he had been playing for four weeks on the trot.

Shruti Ahlawat got off to a solid start and won the first set, but Saito lost just one game in the next two for a 5-7, 6-1, 6-0 victory.

The results (finals): Boys: Max Batyutenko (Kaz) bt Saheb Sodhi 6-2, 6-1. Girls: Sara Saito (Jpn) bt Shruti Ahlawat 5-7, 6-1, 6-0.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2021 4:23:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/batyutenko-saito-win-junior-tennis-championship/article37936201.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY