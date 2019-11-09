Tennis

Barty’s best gets Aussies level

Ashleigh Barty played the “best match of her life” to crush Caroline Garcia 6-0, 6-0 and haul Australia back into contention at the Fed Cup final on Saturday after France’s Kristina Mladenovic whipped Ajla Tomljanovic. The World No. 1 came on court after the nervous Tomljanovic was thrashed 6-1, 6-1.

Barty then stunned Garcia in a rare double bagel, with the Frenchwoman having no answers to the Barty armoury

It left the tie evenly poised at 1-1 ahead of Sunday’s reverse singles and a doubles clash if needed.

The results: Australia 1 level with France 1 [Ajla Tomljanovic lost to Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 6-1; Ashleigh Barty bt Caroline Garcia 6-0, 6-0].

