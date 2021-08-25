Banthia & Thomson crash out

Winston-Salem (USA)

25 August 2021 05:04 IST

Siddhanth Banthia and USA’s Matthew Thomson lost 6-2, 6-4 to top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo in the first round of the Winston-Salem Open ATP 250 tournament here.

In the $25,000 ITF women’s event in Spain, Rutuja Bhosale sailed into the second round with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Alba Rey Garcia.

The results: Winston-Salem Open: Qualifying (First round): Alexei Popyrin (Aus) bt Mukund Sasikumar 6-1, 7-6(6).

Advertising

Advertising

Doubles: First round: Lukasz Kubot (Pol) & Marcelo Melo (Bra) bt Matthew Thomson (USA) & Siddhanth Banthia 6-2, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF men, Trier, Germany: First round: Marlon Vankan (Ger) bt Manish Sureshkumar 7-6(2), 6-1.

$25,000 ITF women, Vigo, Spain: First round: Rutuja Bhosale bt Alba Rey Garcia (Esp) 6-3, 6-0.