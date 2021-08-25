Tennis

Banthia & Thomson crash out

Siddhanth Banthia and USA’s Matthew Thomson lost 6-2, 6-4 to top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo in the first round of the Winston-Salem Open ATP 250 tournament here.

In the $25,000 ITF women’s event in Spain, Rutuja Bhosale sailed into the second round with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Alba Rey Garcia.

The results: Winston-Salem Open: Qualifying (First round): Alexei Popyrin (Aus) bt Mukund Sasikumar 6-1, 7-6(6).

Doubles: First round: Lukasz Kubot (Pol) & Marcelo Melo (Bra) bt Matthew Thomson (USA) & Siddhanth Banthia 6-2, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF men, Trier, Germany: First round: Marlon Vankan (Ger) bt Manish Sureshkumar 7-6(2), 6-1.

$25,000 ITF women, Vigo, Spain: First round: Rutuja Bhosale bt Alba Rey Garcia (Esp) 6-3, 6-0.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 25, 2021 5:42:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/banthia-thomson-crash-out/article36087727.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY