Balaji-Romboli pair finishes runner-up in Santo Domingo

The champion team collected 125 ATP points and $9,350. The Indo-Brazilian team won 75 points and $5,440

Updated - August 18, 2024 10:31 pm IST

Published - August 18, 2024 06:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Second seeds Diego Hidalgo and Miguel Reyes-Varela beat Sriram Balaji and Fernando Romboli 6-7(2), 6-4, [18-16] in the doubles final of the $164,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The champion team collected 125 ATP points and $9,350. The Indo-Brazilian team won 75 points and $5,440.

The results: $164,000 Challenger, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Doubles (final): Diego Hidalgo (Ecu) & Miguel Reyes-Varela (Mex) bt Sriram Balaji & Fernando Romboli (Bra) 6-7(2), 6-4, [18-16].

