Indians Abroad | Balaji-Divij combine enters Challenger tennis quarterfinals

Sriram Balaji and Divij Sharan beat the third seeds David Pel and Sem Verbeek 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €66,640 Challenger tennis tournament in Slovakia.

In singles, however, Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten 6-3, 7-6(7) by the fifth seed Alex Molcan in the first round.

In the Challenger at Knoxville, USA, Prajnesh Gunneswaran was beaten 6-3, 7-6(1) by fifth seed Jack sock in the pre-quarterfinals.

The results: €66,640 Challenger, Bratislava, Slovakia: Singles (first round): Alex Molcan (Svk) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 7-6(7). Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Divij Sharan bt David Pel & Sem Verbeek (Ned) 6-3, 6-4.

$52,080 Challenger, Knoxville, USA: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Jack Sock (USA) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-3, 7-6(1). Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Malek Jaziri (Tun) & Blaz Rola (Slo) bt Ruan Roelofse (RSA) & Arjun Kadhe 6-3, 4-6, [10-6].

$60,000 ITF women, Santiago, Chile: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Veronica Cepede Royg (Par) bt Riya Bhatia 6-2, 6-2. Doubles (quarterfinals): Irina Bara (Rou) & Ekaterina Gorgodze (Geo) bt Maria Fernanda Herazo Gonzalez (Col) & Riya Bhatia 6-4, 6-3.