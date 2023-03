Balaji and Jeevan lose ATP tennis tournament quarterfinals in Santiago

March 03, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan were beaten 3-6, 6-1, [10-4] by Tiago Seyboth Wild and Matias Soto in the doubles quarterfinals of the $718,245 ATP tennis tournament on clay in Santiago, Chile. The Indian pair collected 45 ATP pointsa nd $5,950. The results: ADVERTISEMENT $718,245 ATP, Santiago, Chile Doubles (quarterfinals): Thiago Seyboth Wild (Bra) & Matias Soto (Chi) bt Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 3-6, 6-1, [10-4]. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics sport / tennis

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.