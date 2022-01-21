Azarenka overpowers Svitolina at Australian Open

Melbourne

21 January 2022 09:36 IST

The 24th-seeded, who won the title at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013 will play next against no. 4 Barbora Krejcikova or no. 26 Jelena Ostapenko

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is into the fourth round for the first time since 2016 after overpowering 15th-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-0, 6-2.

Azarenka accumulated nearly twice as many winners, 17, as unforced errors, nine, and never faced a break point. Svitolina made mistake after mistake, 26 unforced errors in all.

Azarenka improved to 5-0 against Svitolina.

The 24th-seeded Azarenka won the title at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013, and she also has been the runner-up at the U.S. Open three times, most recently in 2020.

She next will play against no. 4 Barbora Krejcikova or no. 26 Jelena Ostapenko, who each has won the French Open.

Since a quarterfinal run in Australia in 2016, Azarenka lost first-round matches last year and in 2019, and missed the hard-court tournament in 2017, 2018 and 2020.