Aviators overcome early hiccups to beat Superstars

Decider: Swarandeep Singh and Diva Bhatia clinched the contest for Indian Aviators, with an entertaining 5-1 victory over Aditya Khanna and Riya Sachdeva.

NEW DELHI

21 December 2021 22:29 IST

Challengers tied with Yoddhas in a Group B thriller

Sriram Balaji and Siddhant Banthia helped Indian Aviators overcome early hiccups to beat Sapphire Superstars 24-18 in a group-A league match of the Centena Pro Tennis League at the RK Khanna Stadium here on Tuesday.

After Balaji and Banthia had won their singles matches and combined to win the doubles as well against Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Prithvi Sekhar, it was left to the mixed doubles pair of Swarandeep Singh and Diva Bhatia to clinch the contest, with an entertaining 5-1 victory over Aditya Khanna and Riya Sachdeva.

In another match in group-A, the country’s No.1 player Ramkumar Ramanathan won his singles and doubles matches, but could not stop Pro Veri Supersmashers from being beaten 28-23 by Sankara thanks to the good work by Shivank Bhatnagar, Niyati Kukreti, Parikshit Somani and Ashish Khanna.

In a gripping match in group-B, Bangalore Challengers was tied 25-25 against Stag Babolat Yoddhas.

The president of the All India Tennis Association (AITA), Anil Jain inaugurated the league and the Managing Director of ITV network Karthikeya Sharma was the guest of honour.

The results: Indian Aviators bt Sapphire Superstars 24-18 [Ajay Malik lost to Chirag Duhan 2-5; Ajay & Diva Bhatia lost to Chirag & Riya Sachdeva 2-5; Sriram Balaji bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 5-4 (2); Balaji & Siddhant Banthia bt Jeevan & Prithvi Sekhar 5-2; Banthia bt Prithvi 5-1; Swarandeep Singh & Diva bt Aditya Khanna & Riya 5-1].

Sankara bt Pro Veri Supersmashers 28-23 [Shivank Bhatnagar bt Aditya Nandal 5-4 (6); Shivank & Niyati Kukreti bt Aditya & Mahika Khanna 5-3; Arjun Kadhe lost to Ramkumar Ramanathan 4-5 (2); Arjun & Parikshit Somani lost to Ramkumar & Nitin Kumar Sinha 4-5 (2); Parikshit bt Nitin Sinha 5-3; Ashish Khanna & Niyati bt Mohit Phogat & Mahika 5-3].

Bangalore Challengers tied Stag Babolat Yoddhas 25-25 (Aman Dahiya lost to Nishant Dabas 3-5; Aman & Sai Samhitha los tot Nishant & Vanshika Chaudhary 4-5 (4); Niki Poonacha bt Vijay Sundar Prashant 5-4 (5); Niki & Paras Dahiya lost to Vijay Sundar & Ishaque Eqbal 3-5; Para bt Ishaque 5-4 (5); Dilip Mohanty & Sai bt Nishant Goel & Vanshika Chaudhary 5-2].

Team Radiant bt DMG Crusaders 27-21 (Parv Nage lost to Bushan Haobam 4-5(2); Parv & Prrerna Bhambri bt Bushan & Kashish Bhatia 5-3; Saketh Myneni bt Vishnu Vardhan 5-2; Saketh & Suraj Prabodh bt Vishnu & Karan Singh 5-3; Suraj lost to Karan 3-5; Arjun Uppal & Prerna Bhambri bt Rishi Kapur & Kashish Bhatia 5-3].