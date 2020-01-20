Tennis

Australian Open: Tsitsipas blasts past Italy's Caruso in first round

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a forehand in his Men's Singles first round match against Salvatore Caruso of Italy on day one of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 20, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a forehand in his Men's Singles first round match against Salvatore Caruso of Italy on day one of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 20, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

more-in

He will next play the winner of the match between Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber and American Marcos Giron

Stefanos Tsitsipas put on a commanding performance in his opening match at the Australian Open on Monday, with a thumping 6-0 6-2 6-3 win over Italy's Salvatore Caruso. Caruso, ranked 95th in the world, looked hopelessly outplayed throughout and his troubles were compounded after a finger on his right hand started bleeding from a cut early in the final set.

Tsitsipas had three match points on Caruso's serve at 5-2 but could not convert any of them. He finally secured victory on his own serve with an ace down the middle of the court after an hour and 45 minutes.

The 21-year-old will next play the winner of the match between Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber and American Marcos Giron.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tennis
tennis
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 6:30:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/australian-open-tsitsipas-blasts-past-italys-caruso-in-first-round/article30607861.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY