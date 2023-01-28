ADVERTISEMENT

Australian Open tennis women’s final | Aryna Sabalenka subdues Elena Rybakina to win maiden Grand Slam

January 28, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - MELBOURNE

Elena Rybakina won the first set 6-4 while Aryna Sabalenka took the second one 6-3.

Reuters

Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka in action during her final match against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open tennis championship, in Melbourne on January 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka bludgeoned her way to a maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 win over Kazakh 22nd seed Elena Rybakina on January 28, 2023 in a thrilling final between two of the most exciting power-hitters in the women’s game.

An 11th straight win of the year also means the Belarusian will return to a career-high ranking of number two behind Iga Swiatek, reaping the rewards of her improved mental stability and service to emerge as a genuine threat in big tournaments.

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after the championship at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne on January 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill

Rybakina went up 3-1 with a comfortable hold after fifth-seed Sabalenka dropped her huge serve with a double fault and sent a forehand long, but the Kazakh came under pressure and allowed her opponent to level the opening set at 4-4.

Rybakina hit back immediately, however, turning up the heat in gusty conditions at Rod Laver Arena to grab another break as Sabalenka double-faulted for a fifth time, and going on to seal the set with a big serve that the Belarusian returned into the net.

It was the first time that Adelaide champion Sabalenka had dropped a set in 11 matches this year and the nerves began to show just a bit, before the 24-year-old composed herself and saved two breakpoints in the opening game of the next set.

Sabalenka then found a bit of consistency to break but had to overcome a wobble to grab a 4-1 lead after which she let out a huge roar and levelled the match with her 11th and 12th aces to take the match at Melbourne Park to a third set.

Sabalenka served with venom and hammered deep returns in the decider to punch holes through Rybakina’s defence for a 5-3 lead. She then double-faulted on one matchpoint and squandered two more before finally prevailing to claim the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

She walked to Rybakina’s side of the court and gave her a hug before climbing up to embrace her team in her players box.

