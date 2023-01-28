January 28, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - MELBOURNE

Aryna Sabalenka beat Elena Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 to win the Australian Open title on January 28, 2023.

The Belarusian fifth seed Sabalenka won her first Grand Slam title.

After losing the first set, Sabalenka bounced back and won the next two sets. Sabalenka won the third set 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka had taken the second set 6-3 over Elena Rybakina to give each a set in the final of Australian Open final on Saturday at Rod Laver Arena.

Rybakina won the first set 6-4.

Sabalenka broke Rybakina in the fourth game of the second set as she seemed to gain more composure and relaxed after a shaky first set.

In the first set, Rybakina broke Sabalenka in the third game to put her ahead. The first three games were a serving clinic with both players combining for seven aces.

Sabalenka broke back in the eighth to even it at 4-4, but just as quickly Rybakina broke back and moved ahead 5-4. Sabalenka double-faulted to lose the game and then Rybakina took the final game to love.

Rybakina was playing in her second final in the last three Grand Slam tournaments. The Wimbledon champion beat No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka played in her first Grand Slam singles title match. She was 10-0 in 2023 before today, winning all 20 sets she had previously contested this season.