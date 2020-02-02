Tennis

Australian Open | Rajeev Ram, Joe Salisbury clinch men's doubles title in Melbourne

Rajeev Ram of the United States and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain hold aloft the championship trophy following their Men's Doubles Finals match against Max Purcell of Australia and Luke Saville of Australia on day fourteen of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 02, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

Rajeev Ram of the United States and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain hold aloft the championship trophy following their Men's Doubles Finals match against Max Purcell of Australia and Luke Saville of Australia on day fourteen of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 02, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.   | Photo Credit: Morgan Hancock

They tamed the local wild card pairing of Max Purcell and Luke Saville in straight sets to win 6-4 6-2

American Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury of Britain tamed the local wild card pairing of Max Purcell and Luke Saville in straight sets and won the Australian Open men's doubles final on Sunday.

The hometown pair had a wonderful run at Melbourne Park, but it came to a screeching halt against the 11th seeds, who strolled to a 6-4 6-2 victory in 70 minutes on a balmy afternoon at the Rod Laver Arena.

Such was the domination of Salisbury and Ram, who won the Australian Open mixed doubles title with Czech Barbora Krejcikova last year, that they did not face a single break point in the match.

The duo converted one of their 10 break point chances in the opening set and marched to a one-sided victory with two more breaks in the second.

