Australian Open | Rajeev Ram, Joe Salisbury clinch men's doubles title in Melbourne

American Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury of Britain tamed the local wild card pairing of Max Purcell and Luke Saville in straight sets and won the Australian Open men's doubles final on Sunday.
The hometown pair had a wonderful run at Melbourne Park, but it came to a screeching halt against the 11th seeds, who strolled to a 6-4 6-2 victory in 70 minutes on a balmy afternoon at the Rod Laver Arena.
Such was the domination of Salisbury and Ram, who won the Australian Open mixed doubles title with Czech Barbora Krejcikova last year, that they did not face a single break point in the match.
The duo converted one of their 10 break point chances in the opening set and marched to a one-sided victory with two more breaks in the second.
