Australian Open | Ons Jabeur suffers stunning defeat to Mirra Andreeva in second round

January 17, 2024 08:00 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - MELBOURNE

Ons Jabeur suffered a stunning 6-0, 6-2 loss to Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in the Australian Open second round on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, as the sixth seed’s bid to become the first Arab and African woman to win a Grand Slam title lay in tatters.

Jabeur began the match with a big ace down the middle but quickly found herself on the back foot as her 16-year-old opponent capitalised on some uncharacteristic errors to cruise through the opening set in 20 minutes conceding eight points.

In her fourth Grand Slam main draw appearance since making her debut at last year's French Open, Andreeva showed maturity beyond her years as Jabeur desperately sought answers from her coaching team after the early jolt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jabeur - dubbed by fans as Tunisia's 'Minister of Happiness' - swapped her trademark smile for a more determined look and the 29-year-old held early in the next set but there was no stopping Andreeva, who raised her level again and pulled away.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT