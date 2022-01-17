Tennis

Australian Open | Nadal launches Grand Slam record bid by steamrolling Giron

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits the ball out of the court as he celebrates after defeating Marcos Giron of the U.S. in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.   | Photo Credit: AP

Rafael Nadal launched his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title with a 6-1 6-4 6-2 trouncing of American Marcos Giron on Monday, January 17, 2022, to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

With Djokovic sent packing by Australian authorities and Roger Federer absent, Nadal can snatch the men's all-time Slam record outright by claiming the title at Melbourne Park.

The only former champion left in the draw, the Spanish great started superbly at a sunbathed Rod Laver Arena, breaking world number 66 Giron five times for the match and thrashing 34 winners past the outclassed American.

Sixth seed Nadal will face the winner of wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis and qualifier Yannick Hanfmann for a place in the third round.


