Tennis

Australian Open | Kerber reaches fourth round

Angelique Kerber of Germany plays a forehand during her Women's Singles third round match against Camila Giorgi of Italy on day six of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

Angelique Kerber of Germany plays a forehand during her Women's Singles third round match against Camila Giorgi of Italy on day six of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Angelique Kerber moved into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday with a 6-2 6-7(4) 6-3 win over Camila Giorgi, extending her unbeaten record against the Italian to 5-0.

The German 17th seed, who won the title in 2016, was barely troubled in the first set as the erratic Giorgi served up eight double faults and 20 unforced errors.

However, Giorgi cut out the misfires and dialled in her groundstrokes in the second set, striking a forehand winner in the tie-break to level the match.

Kerber upped her game in the third set against her 102nd-ranked opponent, breaking the Italian to go up 5-3 before serving out the victory in two hours and eight minutes.

