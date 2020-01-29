Australian Open | Halep thrashes Kontaveit to reach semis

Tennis

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates winning match point during her Women's Singles Quarterfinal match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on day ten of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 29, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates winning match point during her Women's Singles Quarterfinal match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on day ten of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 29, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fourth seed Simona Halep took just 53 minutes to thrash Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-1 6-1 and storm into the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Halep had not lost a set in her previous two meetings with Kontaveit, who managed just one breakpoint on the former world number one's serve.

The Romanian, runner-up at Melbourne Park in 2018, will meet either Spaniard Garbine Muguruza or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia for a place in Saturday's final.

