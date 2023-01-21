ADVERTISEMENT

Australian Open | Czech teen Fruhvirtova downs Vondrousova to reach 4th round

January 21, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - MELBOURNE

At 17 years and 273 days, Fruhvirtova is the youngest woman remaining in the draw

Reuters

Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic plays a forehand during the third round singles match against her compatriot Marketa Vondrousova during the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2023 in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova marched into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday, January 21, 2023, with a battling 7-5 2-6 6-3 victory over compatriot Marketa Vondrousova.

At 17 years and 273 days, Fruhvirtova is the youngest woman remaining in the draw. Playing in only her second Grand Slam main draw, Fruhvirtova showed extraordinary composure to rally from 3-1 down in the decider and beat her more fancied opponent.

Vondrousova has struggled to replicate the form that helped her reach the 2019 Roland Garros final but the 23-year-old had looked set for a deep run in Melbourne after beating second seed second seed Ons Jabeur in the last round.

World number 82 Fruhvirtova, who won her first WTA title in Chennai in September, had other plans, however, and held her nerve in the third set to set up a meeting with Croatian Donna Vekic.

