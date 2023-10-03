Australian Open adds extra day to minimise late finishes

October 03, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST

The Australian Open will switch to a Sunday start and be held over 15 days instead of 14 for the first time next year in a bid to avoid night matches finishing in the early hours of the morning, organisers said.

Night session matches that stretch into the early hours of the following morning are common at the season's first Grand Slam, with Briton Andy Murray describing his 4:05 a.m. finish in a game against Thanasi Kokkinakis this year as a "farce".

Organisers said data showed matches are now longer and the move to a Sunday start from a Monday would help alleviate the pressure on players and fans.

"We've listened to feedback from players and fans and are excited to deliver a solution to minimise late finishes while continuing to provide a fair and equitable schedule on the stadium courts," tournament director Craig Tiley said.

"The additional day will achieve this, benefiting scheduling for fans and players alike."

The French Open is also held across 15 days, while the U.S. Open and Wimbledon are 14-day tournaments.

The Sunday start in Melbourne means the number of sessions on the three main showcourts will rise to 52 from 47. Night sessions will continue to feature a minimum of two matches.

The day session at Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena will have a minimum of two matches - down from three - to limit the potential of late finishes. The John Cain Arena schedule remains the same.

The 2024 tournament will run from Jan. 14-28.