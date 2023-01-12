ADVERTISEMENT

Australian Open 2023 | Schedule, top seeds, statistics, prize money

January 12, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - MELBOURNE

Novak Djokovic will be competing at the Australian Open for the first time in two years when the tournament begins next week

AP

Image for representation | Photo Credit: Reuters

A glance at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023:

Surface

Hard courts

Location

Melbourne Park, Australia

Schedule

Play in the two-week tournament begins January 16 in Australia (Monday early morning IST) and there are day and night sessions. The women’s singles final is Saturday, January 28, while the men’s singles final is Sunday, January 29.

Seeds

Defending champion Rafael Nadal is the No. 1 seed in the men’s draw, moving up a spot because top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the tournament with a leg injury. Novak Djokovic is seeded No. 4 as he makes his return to Melbourne. Iga Swiatek is seeded No. 1 in the women’s bracket, her first time in that spot at the Australian Open, where she reached the semifinals a year ago.

2022 singles champions

Men’s - Rafael Nadal

Women’s - Ash Barty

2022 Australian Open summary

Barty became the first Australian in 44 years to win a singles trophy at the nation's Grand Slam tournament by beating Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the final. That gave Barty the third major title of her career — after the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021 — and extended her stay at No. 1 in the WTA rankings. Less than two months later, she announced her retirement from tennis at age 25.

Nadal earned his 21st Grand Slam trophy via an epic comeback, turning things around to beat Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. It was the first time in 57 years that a man won an Australian Open final after dropping the first two sets. Before the tournament began, all eyes were on Djokovic, who flew to Australia despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19, then had his visa revoked, was deported and couldn't participate in a tournament he has won nine times.

Who is missing

This is the first Grand Slam tournament since Serena Williams and Roger Federer — owners of a combined 43 major singles championships — announced last year they were ending their playing careers. Also now retired: Barty.

Other key players who are not in the field include Carlos Alcaraz, Venus Williams (injured), Naomi Osaka (out of action since September) and Simona Halep (serving a provisional doping ban). Osaka announced Wednesday on social media that she is pregnant and will be taking the year off.

Key statistics

22 — Grand Slam singles titles for Nadal, a record for men — one more than Djokovic, two more than Federer — and one away from the overall Open era mark held by Williams.

Prize money

Total prize money for the 2023 Australian Open is 76.5 million Australian dollars (about $53 million). The women's and men's singles champions each will be paid 2.975 million Australian dollars (about $2 million), a drop of 37.5% from last year's cheques of 4.4 million Australian dollars (about $3.15 million).

