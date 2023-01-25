HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Australian Open 2023 | Sania-Bopanna pair reaches mixed doubles final

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna reached the mixed doubles final of the 2023 Australian Open in Sania’s final Grand Slam appearance

January 25, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - Melbourne

PTI
Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna of India converse during the mixed doubles semifinals against Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk at the 2023 Australian Open on January 25, 2023

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna of India converse during the mixed doubles semifinals against Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk at the 2023 Australian Open on January 25, 2023 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Playing the last Grand Slam tournament of her career, Sania Mirza earned the chance to win her seventh major title by reaching the Australian Open mixed doubles final with compatriot Rohan Bopanna here on Wednesday.

The unseeded Indian pair knocked out third seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 10-6 in the semifinal that lasted one hour and 52 minutes.

Sania has won three women's doubles and as many mixed doubles titles in her career while Bopanna has won one mixed doubles title.

Sania has announced that the WTA event in Dubai in February will be her swansong.

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.