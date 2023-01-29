HamberMenu
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to win 10th Australian Open, 22nd Grand Slam

In addition to the championship, Novak Djokovic claimed the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings

January 29, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - New Delhi

AP
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the men’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the men’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic was simply too good at the most crucial moments and claimed his 10th Australian Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 7-6(4) 7-6(5) in the final at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday night.

The victory allows Djokovic to return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

The 35-year-old from Serbia did not compete in the Australian Open a year ago after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Government restrictions have eased since, and he was able to get a visa this time despite still not having gotten the shots against the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Now Djokovic has run his winning streak at the hard-court tournament to 28 matches.

His 10th trophy in Australia adds to the record he already held. His 22 major championships — which include seven from Wimbledon, three from the US Open and two from the French Open — are tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in the history of tennis.

Tsitsipas fell to 0-2 in major finals. He also lost to Djokovic at the 2021 French Open.

