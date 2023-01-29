HamberMenu
Australian Open 2023 Final | Djokovic battles back to win 2nd set against Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic has won the opening set 6-3 against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open men’s singles final

January 29, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic hits a return against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas during their men’s singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29, 2023.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic hits a return against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas during their men’s singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Novak Djokovic won the second set of the Australian Open final against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday to close in on a 10th Melbourne title and record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam crown.

Little separated them and it went with serve to a seesawing tiebreak, where the Serb prevailed to win 7-6 (7/4) in 70 minutes. He won the opening set 6-3.

Novak Djokovic won the opening set 6-3 against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday.

Djokovic broke Tsitsipas' serve in the fourth game of the opening set to take a 3-1 lead and maintained the advantage.

In addition to the championship, the winner will claim the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings.

For the fourth-seeded Djokovic, it’s also a chance to win his 10th Australian Open title a year after he wasn’t allowed to compete at Melbourne Park because he was not vaccinated for COVID-19. It would also be the 35-year-old Serbian player’s 22nd Grand Slam singles title, tying him with Rafael Nadal for the men's record.

The third-seeded Tsitsipas is trying to become the first Greek player to win a Grand Slam singles title. In his only other major final, Tsitsipas won the first two sets against Djokovic but lost the match in five.

