Australian Open 2022 | Medvedev to meet Nadal in Australian Open final

Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning his semi final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas   | Photo Credit: LOREN ELLIOTT

Daniil Medvedev reeled off the last five games to beat Stefanos Tsitispas 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a heated Australian Open semifinal and continue his bid for back-to-back major titles.

The second-seeded Medvedev will play Rafael Nadal in the final on Sunday as he continues his bid to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament.

Nadal is bidding for a men's-record 21st Grand Slam singles title after beating Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Nadal shares the men's record at 20 major titles with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev had to save a match point and rally from two sets down in the quarterfinals late Wednesday and had another emotional match against Tsitsipas two days later. He yelled at the chair umpire after dropping serve in the second set and demanded that Tsitsipas be cautioned for receiving coaching from his father in the crowd.

Medvedev lost the set, took a five-minute break and returned with more composure.

He converted a crucial service break late in the third set and he won the last five games to wrap it up.

Medevedev also beat Tsitsipas in the semifinals at Melbourne Park last year before losing to Djokovic in the final.


