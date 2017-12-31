Australia makes strong start

Host Australia made a strong start to the mixed teams Hopman Cup in Perth on Sunday, beating Canada 2-1. World No. 25 Daria Gavrilova gave the home team the initial ascendancy with a straight-set win over a disappointing Eugenie Bouchard.

Injury-plagued Australian youngster Thanasi Kokkinakis then secured the tie with a three-sets win over Vasek Pospisil.

The dead mixed doubles rubber was claimed by the Canadians. Twenty-one-year old Kokkinakis showcased some of his undoubted potential to beat the 108th-ranked Pospisil, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.The results:

Group A: Australia bt Canada 2-1:

Women’s singles: Daria Gavrilova bt Eugenie Bouchard 6-1, 6-4; Men’s singles: Thanasi Kokkinakis bt Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Mixed doubles: Gavrilova & Kokkinakis lost to Bouchard & Pospisil 4-3 (5-1), 4-3 (5-4).