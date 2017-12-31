Tennis

Australia makes strong start

Daria Gavrilova.

Daria Gavrilova.  

Gavrilova downs Bouchard in straight sets

Host Australia made a strong start to the mixed teams Hopman Cup in Perth on Sunday, beating Canada 2-1. World No. 25 Daria Gavrilova gave the home team the initial ascendancy with a straight-set win over a disappointing Eugenie Bouchard.

Injury-plagued Australian youngster Thanasi Kokkinakis then secured the tie with a three-sets win over Vasek Pospisil.

The dead mixed doubles rubber was claimed by the Canadians. Twenty-one-year old Kokkinakis showcased some of his undoubted potential to beat the 108th-ranked Pospisil, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.The results:

Group A: Australia bt Canada 2-1:

Women’s singles: Daria Gavrilova bt Eugenie Bouchard 6-1, 6-4; Men’s singles: Thanasi Kokkinakis bt Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Mixed doubles: Gavrilova & Kokkinakis lost to Bouchard & Pospisil 4-3 (5-1), 4-3 (5-4).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 18, 2020 8:58:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/australia-makes-strong-start/article22339599.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY