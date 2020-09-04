U.S. Open | Auger-Aliassime shows Murray the door

New York

04 September 2020 23:12 IST

Surviving members of ‘Band of Mothers’ continue march

Andy Murray crashed out of the US Open second round in straight sets to 15th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday. The former World No. 1 was demolished by the 20-year-old Canadian 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 in 2hr 8min.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Tsvetana Pironkova made up a 'Band of Mothers' who marched into the third round. The three were part of a cluster of nine mums who started this week at Flushing Meadows.

But unranked Bulgarian Pironkova — playing her first tournament in three years after a break to have her first child — prolonged her participation with a 7-5, 6-3 upset of Spanish 10th seed Garbine Muguruza.

Serena advanced with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Russia's Margarita Gasparyan. The two mothers were later joined by Azarenka who beat Belarusian compatriot Aryna Sabalenka 6-1, 6-3.