U.S. Open | Auger-Aliassime shows Murray the door
Surviving members of ‘Band of Mothers’ continue march
Andy Murray crashed out of the US Open second round in straight sets to 15th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday. The former World No. 1 was demolished by the 20-year-old Canadian 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 in 2hr 8min.
Meanwhile, Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Tsvetana Pironkova made up a 'Band of Mothers' who marched into the third round. The three were part of a cluster of nine mums who started this week at Flushing Meadows.
But unranked Bulgarian Pironkova — playing her first tournament in three years after a break to have her first child — prolonged her participation with a 7-5, 6-3 upset of Spanish 10th seed Garbine Muguruza.
Serena advanced with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Russia's Margarita Gasparyan. The two mothers were later joined by Azarenka who beat Belarusian compatriot Aryna Sabalenka 6-1, 6-3.