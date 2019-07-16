ATP tournament: Prajnesh Gunneswaran falls in round 1

Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost 6-2, 6-2 to Marcel Granollers of Spain on grass in the first round of the ATP tournament on Monday.

Ramkumar Ramanathan won his second and final qualifying round, against Yuichi Sugita of Japan 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3, to make the main draw.

The results:

$652,245 ATP, Newport, US: First round: Marcel Granollers (Esp) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Mao-Xin Gong & Ze Zhang (Chn) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Purav Raja 7-6(3), 7-6(10).

Qualifying singles (second and final round): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Yuichi Sugita (Jpn) 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3.

$135,400 Challenger, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan: First round: Sidharth Rawat bt Sanjar Fayziev (Uzb) 6-2, 6-2.