ATP tournament | Bopanna, Ramkumar duo moves up

Adelaide

06 January 2022 05:25 IST

Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan combined well to beat the eighth seeds Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $521,000 ATP tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

Other results:

First round: $521,000 ATP, Melbourne: Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) & Andrea Vavassori (Ita) bt Michael Venus (Nzl) & Yuki Bhambri 6-4, 6-4.

Advertising

Advertising

€32,160 Challenger, Forli, Italy: Sasikumar Mukund bt Francesco Forti (Ita) 7-6(3), 6-3. Doubles: Marco Bortolotti (Ita) & Arjun Kadhe bt Nick Chappell (US) & Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe) 2-6, 6-4, [12-10].