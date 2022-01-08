ATP tennis | Bopanna & Ramkumar in final

Will challenge top seeds Dodig and Melo for the title

Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan cruised past fourth seeds Tomislav Brkic and Santiago Gonzalez 6-2, 6-4 in the doubles semifinals of the $521,000 ATP tennis tournament here on Saturday.

The Indian pair, which has dropped one set in four matches, will challenge the top seeds Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo in the final.

In the Challenger in Italy, Arjun Kadhe and Marco Bortolotti of Italy won the doubles title, beating Michael Geerts and Alexander Ritschard 7-6(5), 6-2 in the summit clash. It was the second Challenger doubles title for the 28-year-old Arjun.

In the Challenger doubles semifinals in Traralgon, Divij Sharan, in partnership with Christopher Rungkat of Indonesia, was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by the Swiss pair of Marc-Andrea Huesler and Dominic Stricker.

The results: $521,000 ATP, Adelaide, Australia: Doubles (semifinals): Rohan Bopanna & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Tomislav Brkic (BIH) & Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) 6-2, 6-4.

$58,320 Challenger, Traralgon, Australia: Doubles (semifinals): Marc-Andrea Huesler & Dominic Stricker (Sui) bt Christopher Rungkat (Ina) & Divij Sharan 6-4, 6-4.

$32,160 Challenger, Forli, Italy: Doubles (final): Marco Bortolotti (Ita) & Arjun Kadhe bt Michael Geerts (Bel) & Alexander Ritschard (US) 7-6(5), 6-2.