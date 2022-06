ATP tennis | Bopanna and Shapovalov lose doubles semifinals

Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Denis Shapovalov went down 6-7(1), 6-7(5) after saving two match points against Hubert Hurkacz and Mate Pavic in the doubles semifinals of the €769,645 ATP tennis tournament in Stuttgart on Friday.

The Indo-Canadian pair collected 90 ATP points and €11,480.

In the Challenger in Bratislava, Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan beat the top seeds Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler 5-7, 7-5, [10-4] to make the doubles final.

In the $25,000 ITF women’s event in Thailand, Rutuja Bhosale made the singles semifinals and doubles final. Second seed Ankita Raina, however, went down in three sets to Gao Xinyu in a quarterfinal battle that lasted three hours and 17 minutes.

The results:

€769,645 ATP, Stuttgart, Germany

Doubles (semifinals): Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) & Mate Pavic (Cro) bt Denis Shapovalov (Can) & Rohan Bopanna 7-6(1), 7-6(5); Quarterfinals: Shapovalov & Bopanna bt Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kaz) & Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (Pak) 6-4, 3-6, [11-9].

€134,920 Challenger, Nottingham, UK

Doubles (quarterfinals): Jonny O’Mara & Ken Skupski (GBR) bt Artem Sitak (Nzl) & Divij Sharan 6-4, 6-3.

€67,960 Challenger, Bratislava, Slovakia

Doubles (semifinals): Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Alexander Erler & Lucas Miedler (Aut) 5-7, 7-5, [10-4].

$15,000 ITF men, Tay Ninh, Vietnam

Sinlges (quarterfinals): Nam Hoang Ly (Vie) bt SD Prajwal Dev 6-4, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF men, San Diego, US

Doubles (quarterfinals): Yuta Kikuchi (Jpn) & Siddhant Banthia bt Ajeet Rai (Nzl) & Duarte Vale (Por) 6-3, 6-2.

$60,000 ITF women, Biarritz, France

Doubles (quarterfinals): Anna Danilina (Kaz) & Valeriya Strakhova (Ukr) bt Lara Salden (Bel) & Prarthana Thombare 7-5, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF women, Tbilisi, Georgia

Doubles (quarterfinals): Darya Astakhova & Anna Kubareva bt Sandra Samir (Egy) & Zeel Desai 6-4, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF women, Chiang Rai, Thailand

Singles (quarterfianls): Gao Xinyu (Chn) bt Ankita Raina 5-7, 6-4, 7-5; Rutuja Bhosale bt Patcharin Cheapchandej (Tha) 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles (semifianls): Erika Sema (Jpn) & Rutuja Bhosale bt Gao Xinyu & Xun Fang Ying (Chn) 6-4, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF women, San Diego, US

Doubles (quarterfinals): Makenna Thiel (US) & Chia Yi Tsao (Tpe) bt Ekaterina Biakina & Prathyusha Rachapudi 6-2, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF women, Banja Luka, Bosnia & Herzegovina

Doubles (quarterfinals): Sofia Rocchetti (Ita) & Julia Stamatova (Bul) bt Beatrice Ricci (Ita) & Saumya Vig 7-5, 7-5.

= = = EOM