ATP suspends tour for six weeks

The ATP has announced a six-week suspension of the men’s professional tennis tour owing to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
The ATP in an official release stated that the ATP Tour and Challenger events would not take place, inclusive of the week of April 20.
The suspension comes into immediate effect and the Challengers in progress in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, and Potchefstroom, South Africa, will not be completed.
“The worldwide nature of our sport and the international travel required presents significant risks and challenges in today’s circumstances, and the increasingly restrictive directives issued by local authorities. We continue to monitor this on a daily basis and we look forward to the Tour resuming when the situation improves,” said ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.
