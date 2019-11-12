ATP Finals | Federer lives to fight another day

Roger Federer got back on track at the ATP Finals with a 7-6(2), 6-3 defeat of Italian Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday.

Defeat by Dominic Thiem in his opening round-robin match on Sunday had left the six-time champion facing an early exit.

Berrettini was also coming off a heavy defeat by Novak Djokovic in his first appearance at the event, and the 23-year-old showed why he has made such an impact this year as he pushed Federer hard in the opening set.

He saved a set point at 5-6 but Federer squeezed the accelerator to win 10 of 11 points as he cruised through the tiebreak and broke to love at the start of the second.

Berrettini, the first Italian to qualify for the tournament since 1978, had three break points in the eighth game but Federer served his way out of trouble.

Meanwhile on Monday, Rafael Nadal made a disappointing start as he suffered a first career loss to reigning champion Alexander Zverev, going down 6-2, 6-4.

Zverev broke serve in the fifth game and again two games later when Nadal blazed a wild forehand wide. Nadal dropped his serve again at the start of the second set and Zverev’s rock solid delivery never allowed the Spaniard a glimpse of an opportunity.

The statistics told the story of the match with Zverev striking 26 winners to Nadal’s 13 and winning 30 of 34 points behind his first serve.

The results: Group Bjorn Borg: Roger Federer bt Matteo Berrettini 7-6(2), 6-3.

Group Andre Agassi: Alexander Zverev bt Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-4.