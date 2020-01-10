ATP Doha | Bopanna & Koolhof duo wins title

Rohan Bopanna and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands defeated Luke Bambridge and Santiago Gonzalez 3-6, 6-2, [10-6] to win the first doubles title of the season in the $1,465,260 ATP tennis tournament here on Friday.

The third-seeded Indo-Dutch pair, which had earlier in the day knocked out the second seeds Henri Kontinen and Franco Skugor 7-5, 6-2, picked up 250 ATP points and $76,870.

Meanwhile, Ankita Raina entered the semifinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s event in Bendigo, Australia, with a walkover from third seed Sachia Vickery of the US.

In the $15,000 women’s event in Monastir, Tunisia, Zeel Desai made the singles semifinals with a straight-set victory over Martyna Kubka of Poland, and the doubles semifinals in with Anastasia Tikhonova.

The results:

$1,465,260 ATP, Doha: Doubles (final): Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna bt Luke Bambridge (GBr) & Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) 3-6, 6-2, [10-6]. Semifinals: Koolhof & Bopanna bt Henri Kontinen (Fin) & Franko Skugor (Cro) 7-5, 6-2.

$25,000 ITF women, Bendigo, Australia: Quarterfinals: Ankita Raina w/o Sachia Vickery (US).

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Quarterfinals: Zeel Desai bt Martyna Kubka (Pol) 7-5, 6-4. Doubles: Anastasia Tikhonova (Rus) & Zeel bt Victoria Muntean (Fra) & Sabina Sharipova (Uzb) 5-7, 6-3, [12-10].