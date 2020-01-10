Tennis

ATP Doha | Bopanna & Koolhof duo wins title

Cool customers: Wesley Koolhof and Rohan Bopanna emerged champions in the ATP Qatar Open doubles category.

Cool customers: Wesley Koolhof and Rohan Bopanna emerged champions in the ATP Qatar Open doubles category.  

Ankita enters semifinals in ITF women’s event in Australia

Rohan Bopanna and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands defeated Luke Bambridge and Santiago Gonzalez 3-6, 6-2, [10-6] to win the first doubles title of the season in the $1,465,260 ATP tennis tournament here on Friday.

The third-seeded Indo-Dutch pair, which had earlier in the day knocked out the second seeds Henri Kontinen and Franco Skugor 7-5, 6-2, picked up 250 ATP points and $76,870.

Meanwhile, Ankita Raina entered the semifinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s event in Bendigo, Australia, with a walkover from third seed Sachia Vickery of the US.

In the $15,000 women’s event in Monastir, Tunisia, Zeel Desai made the singles semifinals with a straight-set victory over Martyna Kubka of Poland, and the doubles semifinals in with Anastasia Tikhonova.

The results:

$1,465,260 ATP, Doha: Doubles (final): Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna bt Luke Bambridge (GBr) & Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) 3-6, 6-2, [10-6]. Semifinals: Koolhof & Bopanna bt Henri Kontinen (Fin) & Franko Skugor (Cro) 7-5, 6-2.

$25,000 ITF women, Bendigo, Australia: Quarterfinals: Ankita Raina w/o Sachia Vickery (US).

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Quarterfinals: Zeel Desai bt Martyna Kubka (Pol) 7-5, 6-4. Doubles: Anastasia Tikhonova (Rus) & Zeel bt Victoria Muntean (Fra) & Sabina Sharipova (Uzb) 5-7, 6-3, [12-10].

