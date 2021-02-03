Tennis

ATP Cup | Italy, Russia seal semifinal spots

Pulling through: Germany’s Zverev had to dig deep to overcome Canada’s Shapovalov.  

Italy and Russia ensured a place in the semifinals of the ATP Cup with identical 2-1 wins over France and Japan respectively on Wednesday.

In Group C, Fabio Fognini bounced back to battle past Benoit Paire 6-1, 7-6(2) and give Italy a 1-0 lead. Matteo Berrettiniclinched the tie with a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 victory over Gael Monfils.

In the Russia-Japan match, World No. 8 Andrey Rublev crushed Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 6-3 before fourth-ranked Daniil Medvedev cruised past Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas opened their seasons with fighting wins.

The results:

Group A: Germany bt Canada 2-1 [Jan-Lennard Struff bt Milos Raonic 7-6(4), 7-6(2); Alexander Zverev bt Denis Shapovalov 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(4).

Struff & Kevin Krawietz lost to Peter Polansky & Steven Diez 6-7(4), 7-6(6), 3-10].

Group B: Australia bt Greece 2-1 [John Millman bt Michail Pervolarakis 6-2, 6-3; Alex de Minaur lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 5-7; John Peers & Luke Saville bt Pervolarakis & Tsitsipas 6-3, 4-6, 10-5].

Group C: Italy bt France 2-1 [Fabio Fognini bt Benoit Paire 6-1, 7-6(2); Matteo Berrettini bt Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-2; Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori lost to Nicolas Mahut & Edouard Roger-Vasselin 3-6, 4-6].

Group D: Russia bt Japan 2-1 [Andrey Rublev bt Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 6-3; Daniil Medvedev bt Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-4.

Evgeny Donskoy & Askan Karatsev lost to Nishioka & Ben McLachlan 6-4, 3-6, 10-12].

