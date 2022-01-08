Tennis

ATP Cup | Canada dethrones Russia to make the final

We did it! Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime celebrate their great win.  

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov stunned defending champion Russia on Saturday in a decisive doubles rubber to send Canada storming into an ATP Cup final against Spain.

Their Sydney showdown went to the wire after Shapovalov neutralised Roman Safiullin 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the opening singles match.

But World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev then thrashed 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-0 to level it up with a flawless performance in an ominous warning ahead of the Australian Open later this month.

It forced the match into a doubles shootout which looked to be going Russia’s way, but Canada found an extra gear and grind out a 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 win to make its first-ever final in the event.

The results (semifinal): Canada bt Russia 2-1 (Shapovalov bt Safiullin 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Auger-Aliassime lost to Medvedev 4-6, 0-6; Auger-Aliassime & Shapovalov bt Safiullin & Medvedev 4-6, 7-5, [10-7]).


